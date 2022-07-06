Saregama India Ltd spurts 4.82%, up for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 394, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% jump in NIFTY and a 4.17% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 15938.5. The Sensex is at 53666.3, up 1%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 4.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1901.4, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

