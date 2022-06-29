Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 1.41%, up for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 683.5, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.47% gain in NIFTY and a 5.61% gain in the Nifty IT.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 683.5, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 15794.7. The Sensex is at 53070.53, down 0.2%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 14.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1903.3, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

