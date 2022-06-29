Himatsingka Seide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Acrysil Ltd, Subex Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2022.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Acrysil Ltd, Subex Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2022.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd spiked 11.45% to Rs 108.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25923 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd surged 7.72% to Rs 907.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75742 shares in the past one month.

Acrysil Ltd soared 7.66% to Rs 613.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24855 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd added 6.85% to Rs 26.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd rose 5.87% to Rs 2049.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7275 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4723 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)