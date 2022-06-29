Orient Bell Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd, Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd and Axita Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2022.

Orient Bell Ltd spiked 16.99% to Rs 678 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4717 shares in the past one month.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd surged 12.63% to Rs 693.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6399 shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd soared 10.90% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53330 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 34.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56219 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 232.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30366 shares in the past one month.

