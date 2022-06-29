Dish TV India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.1, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.47% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.61% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Dish TV India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.1, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 15794.7. The Sensex is at 53070.53, down 0.2%. Dish TV India Ltd has dropped around 2.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1903.3, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)