Chennai Petroleum and Indian Oil to set up 9 MMTPA refinery and petrochemicals project in Tamil Nadu

IOCL and CPCL will together hold 50% of Equity Stake (25% each) in the Joint Venture Company (JVC) and the balance 50% stake would be held by Financial/Strategic Investors, to be - identified at a later stage.
Pending onboarding of the Financial/Strategic investor, the JVC is being incorporated with the two promoters, IOCL and CPCL.
The Rs.31,580 crore refinery complex will cater to the petroleum products demand of the Southern region of India and provide impetus for economic development of the region. The project would result in substantial socio-economic benefit to the country in general, and more specifically to the State of Tamil Nadu.
