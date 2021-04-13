Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coforge Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd and Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 April 2021.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd lost 9.25% to Rs 3029.8 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 53558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21030 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd tumbled 7.47% to Rs 2883. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20331 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd crashed 7.38% to Rs 646.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1554 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd dropped 5.15% to Rs 2693.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21145 shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd slipped 4.98% to Rs 110.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68959 shares in the past one month.

