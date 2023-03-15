JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Board of Apollo Pipes approves change in directorate
Business Standard

NBCC (India) bags Rs 500-cr order in Puducherry

Capital Market 

The company said it secured a contract worth Rs 500 crore for construction of Government Medical College and Hospital at Karaikal in Puducherry.

The nature of contract is Project Management Consultant (PMC) on deposit work basis, the company said in a statement.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 69.09 crore despite of 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,116.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of NBCC (India) fell 2.33% to Rs 35.59 on Tuesday, 14 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU