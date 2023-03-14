GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Bank, Adani Enterprises Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2023.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd lost 12.50% to Rs 0.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 474.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 153.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank tumbled 9.48% to Rs 255.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66772 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd crashed 8.98% to Rs 1705.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd fell 8.51% to Rs 533.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49787 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd pared 6.03% to Rs 312.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

