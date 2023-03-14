Bannari Amman Sugar tumbles as workers go on strike

Bannari Amman Sugars fell 5.90% to Rs 2592 after workmen union at the company's sugar unit-II in Mysore and sugar unit-III at Chamarajnagar in Karnataka have called for strike with effect from 10 March 2023.

"The strike is regarding wage settlement and other related demands," the company said in an exchange notification on Monday.

The company said it is monitoring the situation and steps have been taken for smooth operations of the units and to minimise the disruptions, it added.

Bannari Amman Sugars is engaged in the business of manufacture of sugar, generation of power through co-generation, production of industrial alcohol and granite products.

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 38.29% to Rs 40.85 crore and net sales rose 30.26% to Rs 932.36 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)