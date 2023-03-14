North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Deep Polymers Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Alps Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2023.

Deep Polymers Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Alps Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2023.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd tumbled 11.25% to Rs 14.99 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20646 shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd crashed 10.28% to Rs 110.52. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51154 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 74.53. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29247 shares in the past one month.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd plummeted 9.39% to Rs 85.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44279 shares in the past one month.

Alps Industries Ltd fell 9.33% to Rs 1.36. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16102 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)