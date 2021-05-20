NBCC (India) gains on bagging PMC services work order

NBCC (India) rose 1% to Rs 50.65 after the company said it bagged letter of award for construction & development of permanent campus of National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand.

NBCC (India) has been awarded the work order for comprehensive design, engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services for construction & development of infrastructural facilities in the main campus of National Institute of Technology at Sumari (Pauri Garhwal) in Uttarakhand.

NBCC is the project management consultant for this project of the value Rs 596.75 crore.

NBCC (India)'s consolidated net profit surged 74.6% to Rs 96.98 crore on 8.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,078.18 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segment viz., PMC, real estate development & engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in the company.

