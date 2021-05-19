P I Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VRL Logistics Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2021.

P I Industries Ltd crashed 6.36% to Rs 2566.45 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 35834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15875 shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd tumbled 5.52% to Rs 244.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18091 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd lost 4.83% to Rs 1662.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46710 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd shed 4.77% to Rs 316.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd dropped 4.53% to Rs 596. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54501 shares in the past one month.

