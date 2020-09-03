NBCC (India) jumps on signing MoU for construction project

NBCC (India) jumped 4.25% to Rs 28.20 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Election Commission of India for a project based in Delhi.

NBCC (India) has signed the MoU with Election Commission of India on 1 September 2020 for planning, designing and construction of an office building in Dwarka, New Delhi wherein NBCC will work as project management consultant. The likely estimated cost of the project would be Rs 150 crore.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segment viz., project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development & engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

As on 30 June 2020, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit fell 41.2% to Rs 83.78 crore on 16.8% decline in net sales to Rs 2,568.73 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

