Damodar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd and Ramky Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2020.

Damodar Industries Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 24.05 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1919 shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd crashed 7.27% to Rs 1028.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1722 shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 6.85% to Rs 218.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6822 shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd pared 6.23% to Rs 4290. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17557 shares in the past one month.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd shed 5.68% to Rs 32.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11537 shares in the past one month.

