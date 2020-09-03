Volumes jump at United Breweries Ltd counter

-
United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 28.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.65 lakh shares
Poly Medicure Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 September 2020.
United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 28.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.79% to Rs.1,136.50. Volumes stood at 30.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 5.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.03% to Rs.465.00. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd saw volume of 31.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.11% to Rs.45.30. Volumes stood at 5.81 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 104.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.26% to Rs.578.75. Volumes stood at 40.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Bharti Infratel Ltd recorded volume of 360.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 130.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.02% to Rs.217.65. Volumes stood at 153.54 lakh shares in the last session.
