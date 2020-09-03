Vinati Organics plans Rs 150-cr expansion

The specialty chemicals maker said it is planning a Capex of about Rs 150 crore aimed at manufacturing four new specialty chemicals and for expanding the present capacity of the para-tert-Butylbenzoic acid (PTBBA) plant.

These new products will be used in sectors like agrochemicals, dyes and plastic additives, the company said. The Capex is expected to derive additional revenues of about Rs 240 crore and is expected to be completed during the financial year 2020-21, it added. The announcement was made during market hours today, 3 September 2020.

On a standalone basis, Vinati Organics' net profit fell 12.2% to Rs 72.30 crore on 20.4% decrease in net sales to Rs 231.57 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Vinati Organics is engaged in the manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds nitrogenous energetic compounds (NEC).

The stock fell 0.22% to Rs 1,008 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,005 to Rs 1,022 in intraday.

