JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Canara Bank to consider fund raising on 10 July
Business Standard

NBCC (India) standalone net profit declines 68.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.29% to Rs 1569.57 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) declined 68.24% to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.29% to Rs 1569.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2353.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.21% to Rs 79.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 384.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 5179.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7141.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1569.572353.00 -33 5179.727141.60 -27 OPM %1.177.60 -0.305.24 - PBDT63.23224.89 -72 244.05561.10 -57 PBT62.63224.13 -72 241.28558.46 -57 NP48.52152.75 -68 79.87384.11 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 09:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU