NBCC (India) standalone net profit declines 68.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.29% to Rs 1569.57 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) declined 68.24% to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.29% to Rs 1569.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2353.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.21% to Rs 79.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 384.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 5179.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7141.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

