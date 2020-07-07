NBCC (India) standalone net profit declines 68.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.29% to Rs 1569.57 croreNet profit of NBCC (India) declined 68.24% to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.29% to Rs 1569.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2353.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.21% to Rs 79.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 384.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 5179.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7141.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1569.572353.00 -33 5179.727141.60 -27 OPM %1.177.60 -0.305.24 - PBDT63.23224.89 -72 244.05561.10 -57 PBT62.63224.13 -72 241.28558.46 -57 NP48.52152.75 -68 79.87384.11 -79
