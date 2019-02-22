JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Asahi Songwon Colors to temporarily shut down CPC Crude Blue Plant at Vadodara

Mercury Laboratories gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
Business Standard

NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 168 cr

Capital Market 

NBCC (India) has secured following new orders on PMC basis :

1.

Construction of Residential accommodation for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi.

2. Construction of office cum training centre for Central Board of Direct Taxes, Saket, New Delhi.

The total estimated costs of these projects are Rs. 168 crores (approx).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements