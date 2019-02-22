NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 168 cr

NBCC (India) has secured following new orders on PMC basis :
1.
Construction of Residential accommodation for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi.
2. Construction of office cum training centre for Central Board of Direct Taxes, Saket, New Delhi.
The total estimated costs of these projects are Rs. 168 crores (approx).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU