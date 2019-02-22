Mercury Laboratories gets reaffirmation in ratings from CRISIL

Laboratories announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company as under -

Long term rating - CRISIL BB+/Stable (Reaffirmed) Short term rating - CRISIL A4+ (Reaffirmed)

CRJSH. has also reaffirmed its FIB/Stable rating for the Rs. 3 crore Fixed Deposits i.e. debt instrument.

