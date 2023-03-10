JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Sameer Batra joins Domino's India as President and Chief Business Officer

Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%
Business Standard

NBCC rises on bagging orders worth Rs 230 cr

Capital Market 

NBCC (India) gained 1.40% to Rs 37.58 after the EPC company received work orders worth Rs 229.81 crore, from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

The civil construction company will construct new campus for IIFT in Kakinada.

The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 69.09 crore despite of 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,116.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 09:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU