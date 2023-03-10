NBCC rises on bagging orders worth Rs 230 cr

NBCC (India) gained 1.40% to Rs 37.58 after the EPC company received work orders worth Rs 229.81 crore, from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

The civil construction company will construct new campus for IIFT in Kakinada.

The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 69.09 crore despite of 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,116.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

