Natco Pharma launches additional strengths of Revlimid generic in US

The drug maker announced the launch of additional strengths for the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules), in 2.5 mg, and 20 mg strengths, in the United States.

Natco Pharma has launched the product through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

With this launch the companies made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the US market.

Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Revlimid is a registered trademark of Celgene Corporation, a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Natco Pharma is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals which comprises research and development, manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs and finished dosage formulations. The company has manufacturing facilities in India which caters to both domestic and international markets including regulated markets like United States of America and Europe.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 22.5% to Rs 62.30 crore on 12.1% decline in net sales to Rs 492.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Natco Pharma fell 1.36% to Rs 560.25 on Thursday, 09 March 2023.

