Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up leads losers in 'B' group

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd, BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, SIL Investments Ltd and Maximus International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2021.

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up tumbled 10.58% to Rs 82 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 38051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46162 shares in the past one month.

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 289.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22418 shares in the past one month.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 60.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16636 shares in the past one month.

SIL Investments Ltd plummeted 7.93% to Rs 180. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4952 shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd slipped 7.29% to Rs 106.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31636 shares in the past one month.

