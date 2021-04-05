Volumes soar at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

-

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 109.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.45 lakh shares
Sheela Foam Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 April 2021.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 109.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.06% to Rs.636.50. Volumes stood at 79.38 lakh shares in the last session.
Sheela Foam Ltd witnessed volume of 52704 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10882 shares. The stock increased 5.47% to Rs.2,096.95. Volumes stood at 4849 shares in the last session.
Timken India Ltd registered volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27280 shares. The stock slipped 0.42% to Rs.1,306.00. Volumes stood at 45360 shares in the last session.
Avanti Feeds Ltd witnessed volume of 16.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.93% to Rs.443.30. Volumes stood at 7.23 lakh shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd registered volume of 10.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.41% to Rs.1,150.15. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
