Goa Carbon rises after Bilaspur unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon rose 1.86% to Rs 306.60 after the company announced that its Bilaspur unit resumed operations from 3 April 2021.

In February 2021, Goa Carbon had temporarily shut down the Bilaspur unit for maintenance work.

Goa Carbon is engaged in the manufacture and sale of calcined petroleum coke. The firm is a supplier to aluminum smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries.

The company reported net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2019. Sales declined 24.03% to Rs 81.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

