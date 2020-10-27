NCL Inds jumps after strong cement production, dispatches in Q2

NCL Industries rose 3.08% to Rs 139.05 after the company's cement production grew 65% to 6,14,975 MT in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Cement dispatches soared 68% year-on-year to 6,16,787 MT in Q2 September 2020. Cement boards production tanked 50% to 9,216 MT while cement boards dispatches fell 9% to 13,748 MT in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Doors production & sales during Q2 FY21 stood at 1,404 units. Energy (hydro power) declined 7% to 11.67 MU in Q2 FY21 from 12.58 MU in Q2 FY20. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday, 26 October 2020.

NCL Industries' consolidated net profit rose 10.1% to Rs 31.95 crore on a 8.9% decline in net sales to Rs 260.91 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

NCL Industries is engaged in the manufacture of cement and ceramics. The scrip has jumped 188.18% from its 52-week low of Rs 48.25 hit on 23 March 2020.

