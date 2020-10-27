Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 135.48 points or 0.96% at 14254.66 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.98%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.58%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.41%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Graphite India Ltd (up 0.36%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.23%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 1.75%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.02%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.97%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 118.28 or 0.29% at 40263.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.25 points or 0.23% at 11795.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 15.21 points or 0.1% at 14985.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.86 points or 0.24% at 4968.28.

On BSE,725 shares were trading in green, 1040 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

