Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 24.28 points or 1.44% at 1707.84 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), NTPC Ltd (up 3.08%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.41%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.1%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 0.25%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.5%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.75%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.02%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 118.28 or 0.29% at 40263.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.25 points or 0.23% at 11795.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 15.21 points or 0.1% at 14985.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.86 points or 0.24% at 4968.28.

On BSE,725 shares were trading in green, 1040 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

