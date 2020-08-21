NCLT approves withdrawal of scheme by Tata Power

-
ALSO READ
Board of Tata Power approves withdrawal of scheme of arrangement concerning renewable energy business
Tata Power Green Energy to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable project
Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.54%
Tata Power Company Ltd up for third consecutive session
Tata Power Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session
-
Tata Power Company announced that the Mumbai bench of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has today approved the withdrawal of the scheme of arrangement between the Company, Tata Power Renewable Energy, Supa Windfarm, Nivade Windfarm, Tata Power Green Energy and their respective shareholders and creditors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU