NCLT approves withdrawal of scheme by Tata Power

Tata Power Company announced that the Mumbai bench of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has today approved the withdrawal of the scheme of arrangement between the Company, Tata Power Renewable Energy, Supa Windfarm, Nivade Windfarm, Tata Power Green Energy and their respective shareholders and creditors.

