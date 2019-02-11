JUST IN
Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 204.13% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 963.07 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 204.13% to Rs 298.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 98.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 963.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 817.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales963.07817.14 18 OPM %40.5544.05 -PBDT309.69281.83 10 PBT112.2577.46 45 NP298.6398.19 204

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

