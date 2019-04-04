Negative market breadth

Stocks once again slipped in negative zone in afternoon trade amid volatility. At 13:16 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 24.52 points or 0.06% at 38,852.60. The was 5.20 points or 0.04% at 11,638.75.

Indices opened higher, but reversed trend in morning trade. After hitting a fresh intraday low, the indices trimmed losses in mid-morning trade. Indices bounced back amid high volatility in early afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was off 0.01%. The BSE Small-Cap was down 0.19%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 966 shares rose and 1269 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.3%), (up 2.05%), (up 1.33%), (up 1.28%) and (up 1.12%) were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 1.86%), (down 1.48%), (down 1.44%), (down 1.02%) and (down 0.74%) were the major Sensex losers.

was up 2.2%. The company announced that it has entered into a joint venture with a renowned developer to develop a 4.25 acres sea-facing property in the prime suburban micro-market of Bandra West, The project will offer approximately 1 lakh square meters (approximately 1.1 million square feet) of saleable area and will be developed as a luxury residential project. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the (RBI) concluded its two-day Committee (MPC) meeting today, 4 April 2019. On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation, the MPC decided to reduce the policy repo rate under the (LAF) by 25 basis points to 6% from 6.25% with immediate effect. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 5.75%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.25%.

The MPC also decided to maintain the neutral stance. These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth.

On the economic front, the Nikkei India Services PMI eased in March 2019. At 52.0 in March, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index indicated expansion for the tenth straight month. Falling from 52.5 in February, however, the latest reading showed the slowest upturn since last September. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in activity, while a number above it signals expansion. The data was announced during trading hours today, 4 April 2019.

Overseas, most shares in were trading higher on Thursday as hopes rise amid ongoing negotiations on the US- trade front.

High-level trade negotiations between and the US resumed on Wednesday in Hopes were high that both countries were closer to a deal, with US planning to meet with Chinese on Thursday in told the media Wednesday that has acknowledged for the first time that the has legitimate gripes about IP theft, forced and cyber hacking.

US stock closed higher Wednesday as investors reacted to upbeat comments on US-China trade talks, but weighed a shaky private-sector employment report. firm estimated that the US private sector added 129,000 jobs in March, the weakest reading in 18 months.

Among other data, Markit's March services purchasing managers index came in at 55.3. A reading of at least 50 indicates improving conditions, while those below that level denote contraction. Further, the Institute for Supply Management's services sector gauge fell to 56.1% in March, down from 59.7% in February.

