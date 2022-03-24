Nelco hits the roof on partnering with US-based Omnispace

Nelco was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 678.60 after company announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Omnispace to enable and distribute 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN), direct-to-device satellite services.The collaborative effort will expand the reach of 5G using satellite communication throughout India and South Asia. The agreement with Omnispace will focus on enabling the use of 5G direct-to-device communications using, Omnispace's global NGSO satellite network across various market segments, Nelco said in a press release. The company further added that Omnispace network will deliver IoT-based solutions and a seamless mobile connectivity experience beyond the boundaries of existing mobile networks.
This is truly an exciting time in technology innovation for us and our customers. We look forward to working with Omnispace, to provide our customers the power of cutting-edge 5G global connectivity solutions including satellite IoT, said P J Nath, MD & CEO of Nelco.
He further added, "We believe that 5G NTN satellite network can bring transformational capability for our customers by enabling 3GPP compliant connectivity solutions across all regions & terrains.
Nelco, a part of the Tata Group, is a satellite communication (SatCom or VSAT) service provider in India, providing highly reliable data connectivity solutions across the country mainly for the enterprise sector.
The company reported a 37.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.26 crore on a 23.1% rise in net sales to Rs 72 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU