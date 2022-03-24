Nelco hits the roof on partnering with US-based Omnispace

Nelco was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 678.60 after company announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Omnispace to enable and distribute 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN), direct-to-device satellite services.

The collaborative effort will expand the reach of 5G using satellite communication throughout India and South Asia. The agreement with Omnispace will focus on enabling the use of 5G direct-to-device communications using, Omnispace's global NGSO satellite network across various market segments, Nelco said in a press release. The company further added that Omnispace network will deliver IoT-based solutions and a seamless mobile connectivity experience beyond the boundaries of existing mobile networks.

This is truly an exciting time in technology innovation for us and our customers. We look forward to working with Omnispace, to provide our customers the power of cutting-edge 5G global connectivity solutions including satellite IoT, said P J Nath, MD & CEO of Nelco.

He further added, "We believe that 5G NTN satellite network can bring transformational capability for our customers by enabling 3GPP compliant connectivity solutions across all regions & terrains.

Nelco, a part of the Tata Group, is a satellite communication (SatCom or VSAT) service provider in India, providing highly reliable data connectivity solutions across the country mainly for the enterprise sector.

The company reported a 37.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.26 crore on a 23.1% rise in net sales to Rs 72 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

