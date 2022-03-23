Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2022.

Dhani Services Ltd tumbled 9.13% to Rs 60.2 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd crashed 5.88% to Rs 9990.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1546 shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd lost 4.63% to Rs 1096. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14091 shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd fell 3.91% to Rs 419.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd dropped 3.45% to Rs 225.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41608 shares in the past one month.

