Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vishal Fabrics Ltd, Deep Energy Resources Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2022.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd tumbled 6.23% to Rs 338.65 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 56627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22544 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd lost 5.87% to Rs 32.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55628 shares in the past one month.

Deep Energy Resources Ltd crashed 5.47% to Rs 46.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13499 shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd pared 5.38% to Rs 41.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72874 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd slipped 5.14% to Rs 12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

