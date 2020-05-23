Startech Finance standalone net profit rises 437.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.38% to Rs 3.17 croreNet profit of Startech Finance rose 437.50% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.38% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 119.77% to Rs 3.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 84.31% to Rs 27.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.173.46 -8 27.9615.17 84 OPM %90.2265.61 -44.1370.14 - PBDT0.860.32 169 3.892.13 83 PBT0.860.32 169 3.892.13 83 NP0.860.16 438 3.891.77 120
