Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.86 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Board of Zenotech Laboratories appoints directors
Neuland Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
B T Syndicate standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the December 2019 quarter
Grovy India standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 5.31 croreNet loss of Zenotech Laboratories reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 99.08% to Rs 25.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.314.66 14 25.9413.03 99 OPM %22.604.51 -34.31-27.01 - PBDT1.343.66 -63 9.261.07 765 PBT-0.032.56 PL 4.41-3.13 LP NP-0.032.56 PL 10.78-3.13 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU