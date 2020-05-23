Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 115.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 115.13% to Rs 197.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2610.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.75% to Rs 1226.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 590.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 12205.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10094.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1969.092610.8512205.9510094.5210.1015.6815.5811.88127.22379.851508.291148.3055.20310.931221.431029.54197.5591.831226.19590.21

