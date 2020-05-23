Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 115.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 121.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 198.14% in the December 2019 quarter
Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 croreNet profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 115.13% to Rs 197.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2610.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 107.75% to Rs 1226.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 590.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 12205.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10094.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1969.092610.85 -25 12205.9510094.52 21 OPM %10.1015.68 -15.5811.88 - PBDT127.22379.85 -67 1508.291148.30 31 PBT55.20310.93 -82 1221.431029.54 19 NP197.5591.83 115 1226.19590.21 108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU