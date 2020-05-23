Startech Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 3.35 croreNet profit of Startech Finance reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 144.59% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 85.44% to Rs 28.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.353.46 -3 28.1515.18 85 OPM %86.5758.09 -42.9568.18 - PBDT0.910.05 1720 3.651.84 98 PBT0.910.05 1720 3.651.84 98 NP0.88-0.10 LP 3.621.48 145
