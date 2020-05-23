JUST IN
Startech Finance standalone net profit rises 437.50% in the March 2020 quarter
Startech Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of Startech Finance reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 144.59% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 85.44% to Rs 28.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.353.46 -3 28.1515.18 85 OPM %86.5758.09 -42.9568.18 - PBDT0.910.05 1720 3.651.84 98 PBT0.910.05 1720 3.651.84 98 NP0.88-0.10 LP 3.621.48 145

Sat, May 23 2020.

