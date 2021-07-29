Neptune Energy partners with TCS for its digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services has helped Neptune Energy successfully build a cloud-native data and analytics platform, embrace automation to transform its IT operations and accelerate its cloud transformation journey.

Neptune chose TCS as its strategic partner for its transformation journey to become an insights-driven, cloud-first organization. It looked to leverage TCS' deep contextual knowledge, expertise in the oil and gas domain and vast experience in driving digital transformations to realize these objectives.

TCS used its Machine First Delivery Model and expertise in advanced technologies to standardize and automate IT operations, resulting in more user-centric and agile operations, reduced mean time to resolve, and enhanced operational resilience.

Additionally, TCS is helping Neptune accelerate its adoption of cloud technologies as part of its Cloud First strategy, to further enhance business agility and scalability.

It has used cloud-native integration services to enable seamless and reliable connectivity across applications and services in eight countries. The cloud transformation journey is enabling Neptune to unlock greater environmental benefits by achieving carbon reduction and supporting its environment social and governance strategy.

