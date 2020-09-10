JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mindtree recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 85.37% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Nestle India announces cessation of director

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 November 2020

Nestle India announced that Martin Roemkens, Whole-time Director of the Company designated as Executive Director - Technical shall be taking up a new assignment in another NestlAffiliate with effect from 1 November 2020 and shall therefore cease to be Whole-time Director from that Date.

Matthias Lohner, currently Operations Manager, NescafDolce Gusto, Global Business Unit based in Switzerland, is proposed to be appointed in place of Martin Roemkens, subject to necessary approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 13:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU