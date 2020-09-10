Nestle India announces cessation of director

With effect from 01 November 2020

Nestle India announced that Martin Roemkens, Whole-time Director of the Company designated as Executive Director - Technical shall be taking up a new assignment in another NestlAffiliate with effect from 1 November 2020 and shall therefore cease to be Whole-time Director from that Date.

Matthias Lohner, currently Operations Manager, NescafDolce Gusto, Global Business Unit based in Switzerland, is proposed to be appointed in place of Martin Roemkens, subject to necessary approvals.

