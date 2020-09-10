ICICI Prudential Life Insurance enters into corporate agency agreement with NSDL Payments Bank

To offer insurance products to customers of NSDL Payments Bank

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has entered into a corporate agency agreement with NSDL Payments Bank, a subsidiary of NSDL, the largest depository of India. Under the agreement, ICICI Prudential Life will provide its customer centric protection and savings products to customers of NSDL Payments Bank. These insurance products will enable NSDL Payments Bank customers to provide financial security to their families and help them achieve their financial goals.

This is also an effort by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to cover the uninsured population of the country by offering its innovative and easy to understand life insurance POS products on NSDL Payment Bank's exhaustive point of sale (POS) network, across the country. POS life insurance products are very easy to understand and can be purchased in a completely hassle-free manner. To start with, 'iProtect Smart', a term plan that offers protection and 'ICICI Pru ASIP', a unique savings product offering guaranteed maturity benefits, will be provided.

