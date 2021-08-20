Nestle India Ltd soars 1.09%, up for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19116.8, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.43% in last one year as compared to a 44.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.32% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Nestle India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19116.8, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 16462.05. The Sensex is at 55396.58, down 0.42%. Nestle India Ltd has risen around 6.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37738.3, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44457 shares today, compared to the daily average of 62644 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 19210, up 1.34% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 15.43% in last one year as compared to a 44.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.32% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 82.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

