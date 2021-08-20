Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Kennametal India Ltd, Majesco Ltd and NELCO Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2021.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd spiked 9.51% to Rs 128.35 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd soared 9.16% to Rs 40.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kennametal India Ltd surged 8.63% to Rs 1331.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 544 shares in the past one month.

Majesco Ltd rose 5.95% to Rs 83.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40132 shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd jumped 4.99% to Rs 542.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44540 shares in the past one month.

