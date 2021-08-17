Nestle India Ltd soars 1.97%

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 18655.7, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.69% in last one year as compared to a 45.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.37% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 18655.7, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 16526.75. The Sensex is at 55477.94, down 0.19%. Nestle India Ltd has risen around 5.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36954.25, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27315 shares today, compared to the daily average of 61684 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 18615, up 1.46% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 12.69% in last one year as compared to a 45.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.37% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 79.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

