Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
ABB Power Products and Systems commissions India's longest UHVDC transmission link
ABB Power receives Rs 124 cr order from BALCO
Board of ABB India approves sale of its Dodge business to RBC Bearings
ABB Power Products closes its manufacturing facility in Peenya
ABB to divest Mechanical Power Transmission division (Dodge) for $2.9 bn
-
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2021.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2021.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd soared 9.27% to Rs 4750 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29041 shares in the past one month.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd spiked 9.00% to Rs 178. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49709 shares in the past one month.
ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd surged 8.18% to Rs 1925. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3732 shares in the past one month.
CRISIL Ltd spurt 6.99% to Rs 2692.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15598 shares in the past one month.
Tata Elxsi Ltd advanced 6.34% to Rs 4681.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10828 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU