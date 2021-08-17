Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2021.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2021.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd soared 9.27% to Rs 4750 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29041 shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd spiked 9.00% to Rs 178. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49709 shares in the past one month.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd surged 8.18% to Rs 1925. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3732 shares in the past one month.

CRISIL Ltd spurt 6.99% to Rs 2692.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15598 shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd advanced 6.34% to Rs 4681.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10828 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)