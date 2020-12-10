Nestle India rises for 2nd day

Nestle India rose 2.06% to Rs 17,922.65, extending gains to second consecutive session.
Shares of Nestle India gained 2.31% in two trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 17,517.30 on 8 December 2020.
The FMCG major reported 1.4% decline in net profit to Rs 587.09 crore on 10.2% increase in net sales to Rs 3,525.41 crore in Q3 September 2020 over Q3 September 2019.
Nestle India operates in the food segment. The firm food business incorporates product groups, which include milk products and nutrition, beverages, prepared dishes and cooking aids, and chocolate and confectionery.
The scrip has jumped 42.36% from its 52-week low of Rs 12,588.95 hit on 19 March 2020.
