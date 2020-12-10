Volumes jump at Hindalco Industries Ltd counter

Hindalco Industries Ltd saw volume of 64.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.33 lakh shares

UPL Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 December 2020.

UPL Ltd witnessed volume of 22.82 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.06% to Rs.423.10. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 46524 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9218 shares. The stock increased 3.14% to Rs.4,522.05. Volumes stood at 15237 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd saw volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.48% to Rs.202.55. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd saw volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82245 shares. The stock dropped 2.63% to Rs.329.25. Volumes stood at 32846 shares in the last session.

