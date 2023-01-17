Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 1850.49 croreNet loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 97.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 1850.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1657.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1850.491657.43 12 OPM %0.0922.51 -PBDT29.40383.78 -92 PBT-4.67353.82 PL NP-7.6897.10 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU