Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 1850.49 crore

Net loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 97.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 1850.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1657.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1850.491657.430.0922.5129.40383.78-4.67353.82-7.6897.10

