Mastek consolidated net profit declines 12.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.34% to Rs 658.66 croreNet profit of Mastek declined 12.85% to Rs 64.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 658.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 551.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales658.66551.91 19 OPM %17.2621.06 -PBDT111.50120.37 -7 PBT91.91109.82 -16 NP64.1873.64 -13
