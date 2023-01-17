Mastek consolidated net profit declines 12.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.34% to Rs 658.66 crore

Net profit of Mastek declined 12.85% to Rs 64.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 658.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 551.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.658.66551.9117.2621.06111.50120.3791.91109.8264.1873.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)