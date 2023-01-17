TV18 Broadcast consolidated net profit declines 79.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 1767.71 croreNet profit of TV18 Broadcast declined 79.22% to Rs 41.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 200.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1767.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1567.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1767.711567.08 13 OPM %1.0522.65 -PBDT56.94384.03 -85 PBT24.22355.59 -93 NP41.64200.34 -79
