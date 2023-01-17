TV18 Broadcast consolidated net profit declines 79.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 1767.71 crore

Net profit of TV18 Broadcast declined 79.22% to Rs 41.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 200.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1767.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1567.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1767.711567.081.0522.6556.94384.0324.22355.5941.64200.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)